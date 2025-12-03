 Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCaught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested

Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested

A deliveryman was arrested in Novosibirsk, Russia, after CCTV showed him violently kicking an elderly woman in a public underpass on December 1. The unprovoked assault, which went viral, led to his immediate firing. Authorities are also investigating him for spitting and vandalism. The victim in her 70s sustained minor injuries and is recovering.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@27khv

Novosibirsk: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Russia's Novosibirsk. CCTV footage has gone viral showing a courier deliveryman violently kicking an elderly woman in the face in a public underpass. The incident took place on Monday (December 1) at around 11:35 PM.

The clip shows the man knocking the woman to the ground without any provocation before walking away. The man has been arrested and authorities said the suspect is also being investigated for spitting at pedestrians and vandalising public property in separate incidents.

After the video went viral, authorities in Novosibirsk, Siberia's largest city, promptly launched a probe into the matter. The man's identity has not yet been publicly disclosed. However, reportedly, he was fired immediately by the delivery company upon internal review. The company also handed over the video evidence to the police.

Read Also
Russian Parliament Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of President Vladimir...
article-image

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 70s, suffered minor injuries after the assault. She received medical care and is reportedly recovering.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed Payment
Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed Payment

Eastern European media outlet Nexta stated on X (formerly Twitter) that he reportedly kicked the elderly woman "for fun."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested

Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested

VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Child Falls Into Stormwater Drain, Dies In Karachi

VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Child Falls Into Stormwater Drain, Dies In Karachi

Search For Long-Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 To Resume This Month

Search For Long-Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 To Resume This Month

Bangladesh Primary Teachers Announce Nationwide School Shutdown Over Pending Demands

Bangladesh Primary Teachers Announce Nationwide School Shutdown Over Pending Demands

IED Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills Three Policemen In Northwest Pakistan

IED Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills Three Policemen In Northwest Pakistan