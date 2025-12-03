Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested

CCTV screengrab | X/@27khv

Novosibirsk: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Russia's Novosibirsk. CCTV footage has gone viral showing a courier deliveryman violently kicking an elderly woman in the face in a public underpass. The incident took place on Monday (December 1) at around 11:35 PM.

The clip shows the man knocking the woman to the ground without any provocation before walking away. The man has been arrested and authorities said the suspect is also being investigated for spitting at pedestrians and vandalising public property in separate incidents.

After the video went viral, authorities in Novosibirsk, Siberia's largest city, promptly launched a probe into the matter. The man's identity has not yet been publicly disclosed. However, reportedly, he was fired immediately by the delivery company upon internal review. The company also handed over the video evidence to the police.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 70s, suffered minor injuries after the assault. She received medical care and is reportedly recovering.

Eastern European media outlet Nexta stated on X (formerly Twitter) that he reportedly kicked the elderly woman "for fun."