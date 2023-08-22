Chiranjeevi Birthday: Ram Charan Shares UNSEEN Photo Of Daughter Klin Kaara With Her Grandfather

South superstar Ram Charan shared an adorable photo of newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on the occasion of his father, megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday on Tuesday (August 22).

In the photo, Chiranjeevi is all smiles as he lovingly holds his granddaughter in his arms. However, Ram Charan did not reveal the baby's face and covered it with two pink heart emotions .

"Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family," Ram Charan wrote along with the photo.

Take a look at Ram Charan's post here:

Fans were quick to drop adorable messages and heart emoticons in the comments section of Ram Charan's post.

Ram and his wife Upasana welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in June 2012.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar with Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

On his birthday today, it was announced that the megastar has signed a fantasy movie which will be directed and written by Vassishta. It will also be the most expensive film in Chiranjeevi’s career.

On the other hand, the RRR star will be seen with Kiara Advani in S Shankar's Game Changer. The film went on floors in 2021 and it will reportedly hit the big screens in 2023 or early 2024.