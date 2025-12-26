 'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case Goes Viral - Watch
HomeEntertainment'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case Goes Viral - Watch

'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case Goes Viral - Watch

Salman Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Saturday, and ahead of his special day, an old video of the actor from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has gone viral. In the video, Salman is seen signing a statement, and he tells an official that he will sleep while writing it.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan | Instagram / YouTube

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Saturday. While his fans are super excited about their favourite star's special day, an old video of the actor from the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case has gone viral.

In the video, we can see that a local is giving his statement about the incident to an official. Later, Salman is seen writing on the statement, "I do not agree..." When the official tells him to write on the second page, the actor says, "Likhte likhte main so jaunga..." Watch the video below...

article-image

Salman Khan 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case

In 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman had allegedly killed two blackbucks, which are protected animals under Indian law. The actor was accused of hunting and killing the animals, an illegal act. However, Salman maintained that he was innocent.

In 2018, a trial court found him guilty and sentenced him to five years in jail. However, after spending two nights in jail, the actor was granted bail by a higher court. The other actors involved in the case were acquitted.

article-image

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for his next release titled Battle Of Galwan. The actor's birthday is going to be special for his fans, as the teaser of Battle Of Galwan will be out on Saturday.

Reportedly, along with the teaser, the release date of the film will also be announced. There were reports that Battle Of Galwan might release on Eid next year. But we wonder if Salman would clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

Meanwhile, some social media accounts have also been hinting that Battle of Galwan might release on August 15, 2025. So, let's wait for the official announcement about the release date.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role.

