Telangana Elections 2023: Chiranjeevi Reaches Jubilee Hills Polling Booth Barefoot, Waits In Queue To Cast Vote (WATCH)

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi was seen reaching a polling booth in Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Assembly Elections. While he reached the Jubilee Hills club polling station to vote along with his family members, fans noticed that he walked barefoot all the time.

Chiranjeevi was seen wearing traditional black clothes and walking barefoot at the polling booth. The megastar is an avid devotee of Lord Ayyappa and he is presently following a ritual before ultimately visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and seeking the Lord's blessings.

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Actor Chiranjeevi and his family arrive at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/gCeuI6IscA — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

The actor is seen practicing the rituals every year, and it also requires the devotees to fast for 48 days.

Not just Chiranjeevi, but Ram Charan too has been spotted practicing the rituals on earlier occasions.

Chiranjeevi reached the polling booth in Jubilee Hills along with his family, and several photos and videos of the actor have gone viral on the internet, in which he can be seen standing in a queue, waiting for his turn to cast the vote.

After he was done voting, the actor also urged his fans to exercise their right and step out of their homes to vote and choose the right candidate.

Ram Charan is expected to cast his vote soon. On Wednesday, he took a break from his shoot and returned to Hyderabad to participate in the polling.

Several other Tollywood celebs were also seen casting their votes at various polling booths across Hyderabad.

VIDEO | "I request each and everyone of you to come and cast your vote responsibly," says actor @alluarjun after casting his votes in Hyderabad.#TelanganaElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/zCPqhoULZm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

Allu Arjun reached another polling booth in Jubilee Hills and cast his vote as soon as the booths opened at 7 am. Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, MM Keeravani, and others too were seen exercising their right to vote along with their family members.

They also urged their fans to not view the polling day as just a "holiday" and rather use the opportunity to choose the right leaders for their state.