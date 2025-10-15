 Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

In the first list, JD (U) did not give a ticket to any Muslim. Names of four women candidates figured in the list. In addition, three Bahubalis (known for their muscle power) will contest election on the tickets of JD (U).

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) on Wednesday named its candidates for 57 assembly constituencies for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases—on November 6 and 11.

The party has, however, denied tickets to its four sitting MLAs and given chances to 27 new faces. Altogether 18 MLAs have been retained.

In the first list, JD (U) did not give a ticket to any Muslim. Names of four women candidates figured in the list. In addition, three Bahubalis (known for their muscle power) will contest election on the tickets of JD (U).

Out of 57, 12 candidates are from the Scheduled Castes (SC), which constitute nearly 19.65 per cent of the state’s population.

FPJ Shorts
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months
Torres Fraud Case: Special MPID Court Rejects Bail Of 3 Accused, Citing Investor Money Recovery Concerns
Torres Fraud Case: Special MPID Court Rejects Bail Of 3 Accused, Citing Investor Money Recovery Concerns
Read Also
'Party Wants Me To Focus On...': Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Rules Out Contesting Bihar...
article-image

As per the list, 12 candidates come from Scheduled Castes, 23 from Luv-Kush community (Koeri-Kurmi) and nine from Extremely Backward Community (EBCs). EBCs constitute nearly 36 per cent of the state’s population. Four women—Kavita Saha (Madhepura), Komal Singh (Gaighat), Ashwamedh Devi (Samastipur) and Raveena Kushwaha (Vibhutipur) will fight the election on JD(U) tickets.

Six ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet namely Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shawana Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, Madan Sahni and Ratnesh Sada have been fielded from Sarairanjan, Nalanda, Bhore, Kalyanpur, Bahadurpur and Sonbarsa assembly constituencies.

Former MLA Anant Singh, who is known for his muscle power in Mokama-Barh region, has been fielded from Mokama. He filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. Similarly, Manoranjan Prasad Singh alias Dhumal Singh and Amrendra Kumar Pandey will seek their re-election from Ekma and Kuchai Kott assembly seats. They all have criminal cases pending against them.

Four sitting MLAs namely Aman Bhushan Hazari (Kusheshwar Asthan), Ashok Kumar Choudhary (Sakra), Ashok Kumar (Warisnagar) and Sudarshan Kumar (Barbigha) have been dropped from the list.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes...
article-image

Meanwhile, JD (U) also announced names of its candidates for those five seats--Alauli, Sonbarsa, Rajgir, Ekma and Morwa – on which union minister Chirag Paswan wanted to field his party, LJP (RV)`s candidates. For Chirag, Alauli seat in Khagaria district, happened to be an issue of prestige for it being his native place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna...

Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails Approval Of India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails Approval Of India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games