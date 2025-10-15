 Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes Hat-Trick Victory
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes Hat-Trick Victory

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly seat, aiming for a hat-trick. Accompanied by his parents, former CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, and family members, he received massive support along the 40 km journey from Patna to Hajipur. Security managed the enthusiastic crowd as Yadav submitted his papers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination | X @yadavtejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly seat, where he is aiming at a hat-trick.

The Raghopur constituency had, in the past, elected his parents, both of them chief ministers of Bihar.

Yadav, aged 35, filed his nomination papers at the collectorate in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district, in the presence of father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and mother Rabri Devi.

Several close aides and family members, like Misa Bharti, Patliputra MP and eldest sister, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, were also accompanying the former deputy CM.

A large number of supporters, who are hopeful of the party's return to power after 20 years, stood on both sides of the road as the RJD leaders took a few hours to complete the 40 km travel, from the party supremo's house in Patna to the Hajipur sub-division office.

The car in which Yadav was travelling, along with his parents and sisters, was covered with flower petals, which supporters kept showering en route, as an expression of good wishes.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowd at the collectorate when Yadav got out of the car and walked a few paces towards the office where nomination papers were to be filed.

He was accompanied by Prasad, who took a wheelchair, and others.

