Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna Allavaru's Car At Patna Airport, Assault His Aides Over 'Taking Money' For Ticket Distribution – VIDEO

Patna: Congress workers created a ruckus at Patna Airport in Bihar, accusing senior party leaders of selling tickets ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Reportedly, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Krishna Allavaru had arrived at Patna Airport from Delhi when a group of angry Congress workers surrounded his car. Although Allavaru managed to escape, the agitated workers allegedly assaulted some of his supporters.

Videos of the incident have surfaced and are going viral on social media. The footage shows people exchanging blows, with reporters visibly present at the scene. The commotion also led to a traffic jam-like situation around the airport.

Congress state president Rajesh Ram, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and senior leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan were also present at the spot.

The sudden commotion at Patna airport alerted the authotrities and security personnel intervened to control the situation.

Reportedly, Congress workers from the Bikram Assembly constituency staged a strong protest, accusing state president Rajesh Ram of selling tickets. Slogans were raised, and the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

The deadlock over seat sharing between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress in the Grand Alliance for the Bihar Assembly elections has still not been resolved

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, owns movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 8.1 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.