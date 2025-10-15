 Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna Allavaru's Car At Patna Airport, Assault His Aides Over 'Taking Money' For Ticket Distribution – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna Allavaru's Car At Patna Airport, Assault His Aides Over 'Taking Money' For Ticket Distribution – VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna Allavaru's Car At Patna Airport, Assault His Aides Over 'Taking Money' For Ticket Distribution – VIDEO

Reportedly, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Krishna Allavaru had arrived at Patna Airport from Delhi when a group of angry Congress workers surrounded his car. Although Allavaru managed to escape, the agitated workers allegedly assaulted some of his supporters.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Patna: Congress workers created a ruckus at Patna Airport in Bihar, accusing senior party leaders of selling tickets ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Reportedly, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Krishna Allavaru had arrived at Patna Airport from Delhi when a group of angry Congress workers surrounded his car. Although Allavaru managed to escape, the agitated workers allegedly assaulted some of his supporters.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes...
article-image

Videos of the incident have surfaced and are going viral on social media. The footage shows people exchanging blows, with reporters visibly present at the scene. The commotion also led to a traffic jam-like situation around the airport.

Congress state president Rajesh Ram, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and senior leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan were also present at the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months
Torres Fraud Case: Special MPID Court Rejects Bail Of 3 Accused, Citing Investor Money Recovery Concerns
Torres Fraud Case: Special MPID Court Rejects Bail Of 3 Accused, Citing Investor Money Recovery Concerns
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

The sudden commotion at Patna airport alerted the authotrities and security personnel intervened to control the situation.

Reportedly, Congress workers from the Bikram Assembly constituency staged a strong protest, accusing state president Rajesh Ram of selling tickets. Slogans were raised, and the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

The deadlock over seat sharing between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress in the Grand Alliance for the Bihar Assembly elections has still not been resolved

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, owns movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 8.1 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna...

Bihar Elections 2025: Chaos Erupts As Angry Congress Workers Surround AICC In-Charge Krishna...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails Approval Of India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails Approval Of India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games