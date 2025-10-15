 CBI Arrests NHIDCL Executive Director In Guwahati For Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested against Executive Director and Regional Officer, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Guwahati while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 Lakh from a private person.

CBI registered the instant case, based on source information, against the Executive Director and Regional Officer, NHIDCL, Regional Office, Guwahati and two representatives of a private company. CBI laid a trap on 14.10.2025 and caught the accused Executive Director and one private person while the public servant was accepting bribe of Rs. 10 Lakh from the private person for issuance of favourable extension of time (EOT) and Completion Certificate of the work performed by the private company pertaining to the contract of 4-Laning of National Highway-37 between Demow to End of Moran Bypass besides other contracts in the State of Assam.

Searches were conducted at 07 office and residential premises of the accused persons at different locations all over India. During the searches at the premises of accused public servant, Cash of Rs. 2.62 Crores has been seized.

