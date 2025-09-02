Caught On Cam: Woman Sweeper Steals Mobile Phone From Virar Society Flat, Returns After Realising Act Captured On CCTV

Virar (Palghar): In a shocking incident, a woman sweeper working at a residential society in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, was caught on CCTV attempting to steal a mobile phone during her routine garbage collection duty. The incident reportedly took place at Yogiraj Cooperative Housing Society in Virar West, and the video of her actions has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV Captures Attempted Theft

According to the footage, the woman can be seen making her rounds, ringing doorbells and collecting garbage from flats on one of the floors. At one apartment, after a resident handed over a garbage bag, she noticed the flat’s door left open. She quickly glanced around to check if anyone was watching before slipping inside the flat. Within moments, she picked up a mobile phone lying inside and walked out casually, blending her movements into her routine work.

After taking the phone, she continued moving around the floor, even collecting items from the same flat she had entered. Trying to act normal, she headed towards the staircase, as though she was on her way out. However, just as she was about to leave, her eyes fell on a CCTV camera installed in the corridor. Realising that her actions had been recorded, she appeared visibly alarmed.

Sweeper Returns Phone After Spotting CCTV

In a sudden change of behaviour, the woman quickly returned to the flat she had entered earlier and rang the bell. When the resident opened the door, she handed back the stolen phone. But instead of apologising for her actions, she claimed she had found the phone lying outside the house and was merely returning it.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many netizens demanding the sweeper's arrest for attempted theft. Several users argued that her act of returning the phone only after noticing the CCTV camera indicates clear intent to steal. However, despite the viral circulation of the video, the exact date and time of the incident remain unverified. There are no confirmed reports on whether any complaint has been lodged with the police or if legal action has been initiated in the matter.