 Mumbai Crime News: Powai Police Book Domestic Helpers For Stealing ₹1.86 Lakh From Employer's Home
The Powai police have registered a case against two domestic helpers, a cook and a driver, for allegedly stealing US$1,700 (₹1.46 lakh) and ₹40,000 from their employer, businessman Sudhir Hegde’s residence. The theft was discovered after a cupboard was found force-opened. A search for the accused is underway.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Powai Police Book Domestic Helpers For Stealing ₹1.86 Lakh From Employer's Home | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered a case against two domestic helpers, including a woman, for stealing US$1,700 (nearly Rs 1.46 lakh) and Rs 40,000 in Indian currency from their employer’s residence.

About The Case

The accused – Sindhu Sanas, 65, and Chintaman Rane, 44 – work for Sudhir Hegde, 66, a resident of Powai. Hegde runs a business in printing, packaging, and chemical trading. The police said his wife, Ashmita, 60, is currently in Bangalore to take care of her elderly parents.

On August 28, Sanas, who cleans and cooks for the couple, was between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm and left after lunch. Hegde, meanwhile, was busy with home service for a haircut and a shave. Later, he noticed that the bedroom cupboard had been forced open and money in US and Indian currency was missing.

He suspected Sanas and Rane, his driver of seven years. He lodged a complaint at the Powai police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 30, and a search was launched for the two accused.

