'One Who Can Fool People Best Can Be The Best Leader,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari In Nagpur - Video

Mumbai: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stirred fresh debate on Monday with his blunt remarks on politics and leadership.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said that in politics, speaking the truth wholeheartedly is discouraged, and “one who can fool people the best can be the best leader.” (Jo logon ko sabse acchha moorkh banahsakta hai, wahi sabse acchha neta ho sakta hai).

Gadkari, known for his candid comments, explained that while talking is easy and doing is difficult, in the field he works in, telling the truth openly is often prohibited. Quoting a Marathi saying “Haose, navse, gavse” (everyone has their own styles and motives), he added that leaders who can convince people by fooling them often succeed.

At the same time, the BJP leader urged people to live with honesty, dedication, and values rather than take shortcuts. He cautioned that shortcuts may offer quick results but undermine long-term credibility. “If you want to cross the road by breaking the rules, you may cross a red light, but shortcuts cut you short,” the minister said.

Gadkari emphasised that honesty, credibility, dedication, and truth are essential for lasting success. Quoting Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, he said, “In the end, truth always wins.” Praising the teachings of the Mahanubhav sect’s founder Chakradhar Swami, Gadkari said his values inspire everyone. “Chakradhar Swami taught values of truth (satya), non-violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta), and equality (samanta). Satya is the basis of our life, and we should follow it,” he said, while urging people to spread positivity and not hurt anyone.

The Union Minister’s remark about leadership has sparked reactions as it appeared to suggest that misleading people can define the success of a politician. However, Gadkari also balanced his statement by highlighting the importance of truth and values. This is not the first time the minister has made candid observations. Last month, he said that citizens filing petitions against the government in courts helps discipline politicians, as even ministers cannot always do what a court order can achieve. He added that popular politics often gets in the way of governance.

Last year, Gadkari raised concerns about opportunistic politicians associating only with ruling parties, warning that such “deterioration in ideology” was harmful to democracy. He remarked that leaders who stand firm in their ideology are declining in number. “No matter which party’s government it is, one thing is sure that the one who does good work never gets respect, and those who do bad work are never punished,” he said. Gadkari has often made bold suggestions in his field of work. He once proposed a ₹500 reward for reporting illegally parked vehicles and suggested replacing vehicle horns with sounds of Indian musical instruments.