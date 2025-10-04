 UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
The entire incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera and the footage has since surfaced on social media. The incident took place at around 2:00 PM on Friday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@bstvlive

Jhansi: A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. A calf sitting quietly on the road was accidentally mowed down by a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car.

The entire incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera and the footage has since surfaced on social media. The incident took place at around 2:00 PM on Friday.

The video shows the calf sitting silently on the road when a car bearing a learner's symbol suddenly approaches and runs over it. The footage then shows the passenger seated next to the driver exiting the vehicle and giving directions. Bystanders can also be seen offering assistance and guidance.

The driver eventually gets out of the vehicle and together with the bystanders, attempts to push the car backwards to free the trapped calf. After considerable effort, the animal is successfully rescued. Towards the end of the video, the calf is seen walking away, appearing to be in stable condition.

The video has gone viral on social media, prompting a response from the Jhansi Police.

Jhansi Police Reacts

Reacting to the viral video,The in-charge Inspector of Mauranipur Police Station has been directed to verify the authenticity of the video related to the case and to take necessary action.

In a separate incident, a young bull was brutally killed after being deliberately repeatedly run over by an SUV in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Wednesday.

Police arrested the two accused. The police on Friday paraded the accused in the area with their heads half-shaved and made them wear women's clothes.

article-image

The Rajasthan police also shared a video in which the accused could be seen getting paraded with folded hands in the area. They were wearing women's nightgowns and were escorted by the cops.

