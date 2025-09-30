'Pathway To Long-Term Peace': PM Modi Backs US President Donald Trump's 20-Point Peace Proposal For Gaza | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 30, expressed India’s support for US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled 20-point peace plan for aimed at ending Israel's nearly two-year-long assault on Gaza.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the proposal offers a “viable pathway” towards lasting peace and development in the region, and urged all parties to come together for the initiative.

“We welcome President Donald J Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace,” Modi wrote.

Have a look at his post here:

We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

Trump announces 20-point Gaza peace plan

Earlier in the day, Trump formally presented his 20-point roadmap at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan promises an immediate halt to hostilities if Hamas agrees, with the release of all hostages within 72 hours. It further proposes the creation of a temporary technocratic administration in Gaza under an international “Board of Peace”, chaired by Trump and joined by former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

US President Trump presents his 20-point peace proposal to end Israel's war on Gaza which includes disarming of Hamas and having no role in its governance, with Gaza instead to be governed by a technocratic committee pic.twitter.com/nCUWDOPu72 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 29, 2025

The agreement would prevent Israel from annexing the Strip, while Hamas members willing to renounce violence would receive amnesty and others safe passage abroad. Security would be overseen by international and regional forces, tasked with training a reformed Palestinian police.

The ongoing violence in Gaza

Netanyahu endorsed the plan but warned that Israel is prepared to “finish the job” if Hamas declines. Trump issued a similar caution, pledging full American backing for Israeli military action should his proposal be rejected.

Israeli forces are pressing deeper into Gaza City, with local medics reporting at least 50 deaths in a single day.