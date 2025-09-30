Mahatma Gandhi Statue Defaced With Anti-India Graffiti In London; India Condemns 'Shameful Act' | X/ANI

London: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London was vandalised on Monday, September 30, just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti commemorations scheduled for October 2. The High Commission of India strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a “shameful act” and an affront to the legacy of non-violence.

The plinth of the bronze statue, which depicts the Father of the Nation in a seated meditative pose, was found defaced with anti-India graffiti. In a statement shared on X, the Indian commission in London said it had reported the matter to local authorities and that officials were on site coordinating restoration efforts.

“The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," the commission said.

Have a look at their statement here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council confirmed they are investigating the reports of vandalism.

About the statue

The statue, sculpted by artist Fredda Brilliant with support from the India League, was unveiled in 1968 as a tribute to Gandhi’s time as a law student at University College London. The plinth reads the inscription: “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948”.

Every year on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti is marked at the site with floral tributes and the singing of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans. The United Nations has also designated the day as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Over time, Tavistock Square has come to be regarded as one of London’s “peace parks”, with memorials including a cherry tree for Hiroshima victims, a field maple planted in 1986 for the UN International Year of Peace, and a granite monument unveiled in 1995 to honour conscientious objectors.