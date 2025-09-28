'My Dear Brother Thiru': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Rahul Gandhi For His 'Heartfelt' Concern Over Tragic Stampede During Vijay's Rally In Karur

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Rahul Gandhi For His 'Heartfelt' Concern Over Karur Stampede | X | ANI | IANS

Karur (Tamil Nadu), September 28: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed his gratitude to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for reaching out after the tragic stampede in Karur, which reportedly claimed lives of 39 people, including children and left many others injured. The incident occurred on Saturday night during actor-politician Vijay's roadshow.

Taking to social media, CM Stalin wrote, “Thank you, my dear brother Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for reaching out to me over phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in #Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment.”

He also shared the same message in Tamil, appreciating Rahul Gandhi’s compassion and concern.

Rahul Gandhi’s Call of Support

Rahul Gandhi personally called the Tamil Nadu CM, expressing condolences for the victims and asking about the steps being taken to save the lives of those undergoing treatment. His call was seen as a strong gesture of solidarity during this moment of grief.

He tweeted on Saturday expressing grief over the tragic incident and said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts."

Incident Details

The stampede occurred during a public event in Karur, leaving 39 people dead and several others injured. The incident triggered shock across the state, with political leaders and the public mourning the tragic loss of lives.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that the state government is doing everything possible to support the injured.

Vijay Announces Compensation

Vijay also announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. Taking to social media, he said, "This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart."