Heroic Act By Traffic Cop Saves Elderly Man After Wagon R Submerged On Flooded Road In UP's Mathura - VIDEO

Traffic Cop Rescues Elderly Man | X/@bstvlive

Mathura: A heroic act by a traffic constable averted a serious accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. An elderly man's Wagon R car became submerged in floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall. The water had accumulated under the new bus stand bridge, where the car got stuck.

Acting swiftly, the traffic constable rushed to the spot and rescued the elderly man, preventing a potentially major tragedy. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

The footage shows the car submerged in floodwaters, with the elderly man trapped inside, visibly gesturing for help. Moments later, the traffic constable is seen approaching the vehicle. He opens the car door and safely rescues the man. Another person, also inside the car, was rescued as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy Rains In Mathura & Hathras

On Tuesday morning, Mathura and Hathras received heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds. The rains provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, several areas in Hathras faced waterlogging, and power outages were reported across most parts of the district.

Woman Dies After Being Struck By Lightning

A 52-year-old woman identified as Meera Devi, a resident of Nagla Jagroopa village in Mant tehsil in In Mathura, died after being struck by lightning.

The Zonal Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued a rain alert for 17 districts.

Uttar Pradesh has so far received 700.8 mm of rain, which is 6% less than the Meteorological Department’s average estimate of 745 mm.

Between June 1 and September 29, Etah received the highest rainfall in the state, recording 880 mm against the expected 503.6 mm, around 75% more than normal.