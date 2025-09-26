Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid Tight Security

President Droupadi Murmu visits Mathura, offering prayers at Kubja Krishna Temple amid tight security arrangements | X - @rashtrapatibhvn

Mathura: President Droupadi Murmu reached Mathura on Thursday morning aboard the luxury Maharaja Express train for a day-long visit. The special train, equipped with a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, and lounges, brought the President and her delegation to Vrindavan Road railway station at 10 a.m.

Temple Visits and Prayers

According to her office, the itinerary includes prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, Kubja Krishna Temple, and Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura. She will also visit Sudama Kuti during the day. A special 'maha aarti' has been planned at the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna Temple, with prayers dedicated to world peace and the health of critically ill patients.

Reception and Security Measures

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed that the President was received by Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal, and senior officials. To ensure security, more than 4,000 police personnel have been stationed across the city, supported by eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and ATS commandos.

Central security agencies have also been deployed, while a strict no-fly zone remains in place.

Traffic and Surveillance

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said surveillance includes monitoring social media and immediate reporting of suspicious activity. Traffic has been diverted along convoy routes, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, has been enforced.

Return to Delhi

The President’s special train will depart from Mathura Junction in the evening for Delhi.