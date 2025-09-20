 Historic First: President Droupadi Murmu Performs Pind Daan & Shraaddh Of Her Ancestors At Gayaji - Video
Historic First: President Droupadi Murmu Performs Pind Daan & Shraaddh Of Her Ancestors At Gayaji - Video

This marks the first time in Indian history that a sitting President has performed 'pind daan', a ritual believed to ensure salvation for the souls of departed forefathers.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Patna: President Droupadi Murmu performed the sacred 'pind daan and shraaddh' rituals for her ancestors at the Vishnupad Temple and Phalgu Akshayavat in the world-famous Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji on Saturday.

This marks the first time in Indian history that a sitting President has performed 'pind daan', a ritual believed to ensure salvation for the souls of departed forefathers.

The President, whose ancestral village is Upar Beda in Odisha’s Mayurganj region, offered the rituals under the guidance of Rajesh Lal Katariar, the keeper of ancestral records for families of Upar Beda.

During the occasion, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Gayaji DM Shashank Shubhankar, SSP Anand Kumar and other senior officers were present.

Security in Gayaji was heightened for the occasion, with heavy police deployment, strict traffic control, and constant surveillance along the President’s route.

Eyewitnesses reported that the President carried out the rituals in strict accordance with traditional customs, accompanied by senior administrative and religious officials.

During the fortnight-long Pitru Paksha, thousands of devotees from across India and the world visit Gayaji to perform 'pind daan' for the peace of their ancestors' souls.

President Murmu's participation not only enhanced the spiritual significance of this year's mela but also drew national attention, adding a moment of pride and reverence for Bihar’s religious heritage.

President Murmu arrived at Gaya International Airport around 11 a.m. on a special Indian Air Force flight, before travelling by road to the temple via the Patna–Gaya–Dobhi four-lane highway.

The district administration and police had put in place multi-layered security measures along the entire route from the airport to the temple, with heavy deployment of forces and tight traffic control to ensure a smooth passage.

According to the route map, President Murmu travelled from Gaya Airport via the Dobhi-Gaya main road, passing through Gate No. 5 Bypass, Ghughri Tad Bypass, Narayani Bridge, and Bengali Ashram before reaching Vishnupad Temple. The return journey followed the same route.

The restrictions were in place during her visit to Domuhan to Sikaria Mor, Gate No. 5 to City Public School, Chand Chaura Crossing, Bengali Ashram, and Ghughri Tad Bypass.

No vehicle movement was permitted during the president's visit.

Barricading has been placed at multiple points along the convoy route, and alternative transportation arrangements are being made for the public.

