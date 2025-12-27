Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narendra Singh Slams BJP Over Outsider Dominance In State Govt Jobs | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP government over its recruitment process asking whether ``the youth of Haryana have become so incompetent that the government is compelled to give 70 to 80% of government jobs to candidates from other states''.

Details

Stating that this is a direct assault on the rights of hardworking youth of Haryana and a conspiracy to turn them into second-class citizens in their own state, Rao Narendra Singh said in a statement here that under a well-planned policy of the BJP government, large numbers of candidates from outside the state are being selected in recruitments for posts such as tutor, patwari, clerk, assistant engineer, civil judge, HCS, medical colleges, and the technical education department.

Elaborating on the issue, he held that in the recent recruitment of assistant engineers, where 185 out of 214 posts were filled by outsiders, is clear proof of this.

He said that for the last 11 years, the BJP government has been misleading the youth with slogans like “no slip, no bribe.”

From the Manohar Lal Khattar government in 2014 to the current Nayab Saini government, the youth of Haryana - especially those from the general category - have received nothing but unemployment, migration, and despair.

Rao Narendra Singh further said that Haryana is perhaps the only state in the country where recruitment examinations do not mandatorily include questions related to the state’s culture, language, socio-geographical conditions, and local understanding.

By changing domicile rules, a conspiracy is being hatched to settle outsiders in Haryana and turn local Haryanvi youth into a minority, he further alleged.