Punjab Govt Suspends Amritsar Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh Over ₹55 Crore Tender Irregularities | X @1984sunil

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended the senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance, Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh on the charges of alleged irregularities in the tenders related to development works in the Ranjit Avenue area involving misappropriation of crores of rupees.

According to media reports, Singh was suspended and a social activist Mandeep Mann booked after an inquiry conducted by a senior officer detected irregularities in the use of development funds. The probe found that the funds released for infrastructure and development in the said area were allegedly misappropriated.

Reports said that a further probe is also underway so as to ascertain the extent of financial irregularities and find out other people’s involvement in the case. However, according to unconfirmed reports, there were irregularities to the tune of about Rs 55 crore in the said case.

It may be recalled that Singh was appointed SSP, Vigilance in March this year and he had led the team that arrested senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in June this year in a drug-related money laundering case.