Caught On CCTV: Speeding Car Crashes Into Railing In Telangana's Karimnagar; Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

CCTV screengrab | X/@jsuryareddy

Karimnagar: A major accident was narrowly avoided after a speeding car lost control, crashed into the roadside railing, and jumped the divider. The incident took place in Telangana's Karimnagar, while the vehicle was travelling from Hyderabad. The accident occurred on Tuesday, 16 September, at around 6:00 PM.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The video shows the car approaching at high speed, losing control, and first hitting a roadside railing before crashing into another one ahead. The impact caused the railing to break, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.

The 17-second clip further shows that even after the initial collision, the car did not stop,it jumped over the divider and ended up on the opposite side of the road..

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fortunately, the driver did not suffer any major injuries. A motorbike and an autorickshaw were also in the path of the car when it lost control. However, in a close shave, both managed to escape unhurt.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The clip posted on X by '@jsuryareddy' has got 48.8K views in just one day.