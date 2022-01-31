Telangana: Minor runs car over people sitting on footpath in Karimnagar, four women died

Karimnagar: Four women have died after a speeding car driven by a minor ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Karimnagar district of Telangana, says local police.

"A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car," said V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.

The police is investigating the matter. More details are awaited.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:37 AM IST