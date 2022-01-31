e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

UP: Bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, five dead

ANI
Advertisement

Kanpur: At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding, we are looking for him, said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

"Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," DCP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi. \

ALSO READ

West Bengal: Three major accidents reported in Kolkata, no casualties reported West Bengal: Three major accidents reported in Kolkata, no casualties reported

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Advertisement