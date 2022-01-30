West Bengal: Three major accidents reported in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Kolkata: A major accident took place in Kolkata’s Dorina crossing following which Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim had asked to instruct every vehicle daily to ascertain the condition of the public transport.

On Sunday afternoon a mini bus going to Bankra from Park Circus toppled at Dorina crossing leaving few passengers injured.

According to the passengers they had booked the bus and were heading towards a marriage function.

Eaijaz Ahmed, a passenger in the bus said several people were injured and one of the passengers is critically injured and is admitted in SSKM hospital.

“We had time and again urged the driver not to drive fast but due to over speed the bus had toppled mid way,” said the passenger.

However, a forensic team who had reached the spot in the evening claimed that due to brake failure the bus had toppled on its way.

Till the time of reporting the forensic team is still investigating the actual reason for the accident.

According to Hakim any public vehicle which is not fit to run on the road should be inspected and brought to the notice of KMC officials.

Meanwhile, due suspension of breathalyzer road accidents have become very common in Kolkata.

In two different incidents of severe accidents both the drivers and passengers were found drunk while driving.

In the Ballygunge area a car with six people had hit the boundary guard of Ballygunge railway station and the car was seen rolling on the railway tracks suspending the train services for a long time.

In the Tangra area a drunken couple failing to manage the speed had hit a temple’s wall and on hearing the screeching sound the locals had held both the people.

According to former Traffic SI Tarak Singh, the state government should bring back breathalyzer so that no one should escape.

“During Covid the breathalyzer is suspended as it increases the chances of transmission more and this advantage is being taken by several people increasing the road accidents more. The breathalyzer should be introduced at the earliest in order to stop such activities,” said Singh.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:39 PM IST