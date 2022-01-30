West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar again slams CM Mamata Banerjee, says 'she pledged not to abide Constitution'

Kolkata: At a time when the state government had decided to bring a censure motion against Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar, Dhankhar once again on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly not abiding by the Constitution and urged her for a dialogue with him.

“Mamata Banerjee had pledged not to abide by the Constitution. People say that West Bengal has become a gas chamber of democracy, I cannot tolerate it. Why will Bengal become a laboratory of violence! Nabanna had always overlooked this and said ‘all is well’,” mentioned Dhankhar.

Addressing the media while paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Dhankhar claimed that in the Republic there should not be any ‘tussle’ among the Constitution post holders.

“I have no ill-feeling towards those people who make comments against me. Through the media, I want to communicate to the CM that she should discuss things with the Governor and engage herself in dialogue with me,” claimed the Governor.

However, slamming the Governor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the Governor should not stay in the alleged ‘gas chamber’.

“Dhankhar should not stay in the gas chamber. He can go to Delhi or Rajasthan if he wants. We are happy in Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” mentioned Hakim.

It can be recalled that on January 25 at the state Assembly Dhankhar had slammed both Mamata and Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, following which the TMC dad decided to protest against the removal of the Governor in Parliament and also to bring censure motion in the state Assembly.

Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written four letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding removal of Dhankhar as he allegedly interferes in the proceedings of the administration.

The tussle between the Governor and the state government has continued for a long.

Later this day, taking to Twitter, Dhankhar once again said, “CM Mamata Banerjee is constitutionally ordained to discharge “duty” under Article 167 of constitution to impart information on Pandemic Purchase Scam and other issues. Guv conveyed that no information, once sought by him, can be screened by the Government.”

