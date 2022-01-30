West Bengal: BJP to met SEC demanding postponing of civic polls

Kolkata: BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that BJP will meet the State Election Commission on Monday demanding postponing of the civic polls scheduled on February 12 by at least four weeks due the present pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya said that not just Omicron but even Delta variant is rampant in the state.

“The pandemic situation is not gone. Along with the present Omicron and Delta variant, new variants are also being found. Amidst this pandemic it is not conducive to hold civic polls for which we demand postponing of civic polls by at least a month for the safety of people,” said Bhattacharya.

The BJP spokesperson also claimed that the saffron camp will also demand counting of the civic polls together on a single day.

It can be noted that the civic polls of Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri are scheduled on February 12 and the counting will take place on February 14. Remaining civic polls are scheduled on February 27.

It can be recalled that four civic polls were scheduled last month and following the request of all the opposition parties along with the ruling party the polls were pushed for three weeks.

The poll analysts are also of mind that the polls should be pushed for some more days as the pandemic is still not over.

