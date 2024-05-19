Shocking Video: Did Delhi Girl 'Hit Herself' With Stone, Stage Drama Over Being Beaten Up For Feeding Stray Dogs And Mislead Animal Lovers?

Did Delhi Animal Feeder 'Hit Herself' With Stone? | X Video

New Delhi: A video of a Delhi-based girl named Manisha went viral on social media, earlier this May, suggesting that she was beaten up by a man named Sonu while she went to feed a few stray dogs in the Raghubir Nagar area of the national capital. She alleged in her Instagram posts that the man who worked at a neighbourhood shop attacked the dogs as well as her with a stick that had nails, which left her bleeding and seek medical assistance. However, a shocking video from the incident has now surfaced online which shows the girl hitting herself with a stone placed on the roadside, purportedly causing herself pain and bleeding.

देखिए हैरान कर देने वाला सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया



(एक नबालिक लड़की को डॉग को खाना खिलाना पड़ गया भारी इलाके के लोगो ने पीटा)



मामले मे एक CCTV फुटेज सामने आया है



जिसमे लडकी सबके सामने ईट को बार बार अपने सिर पर मार रही है, ईट से खुद अपना सिर फोड़ रही



इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलोअर… https://t.co/h1DGZf2YFs pic.twitter.com/8kHL47rGzf — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) May 17, 2024

Did Delhi Girl 'Hit Herself' With Stone?

The recent CCTV footage has raised questions whether the girl was hit by the man who attacked stray dogs or she hurt herself to escalate the issue and mislead animal lovers by drawing their attention towards her and the situation. While there is no clarity on the truth, a complaint made at the nearby police station by the girl's mother stated that the animal feeder was brutally beaten up by the man who also issued a murder threat to her.

Meanwhile, the video recorded at around 10.30 pm on May 15 captures the girl injuring herself in the local lanes. It shows her walking to the roadside and picking a stone, followed by banging it on her head repeatedly, despite being stopping by a few women who later make her drop the stone and pull her to the other side.

The dramatic incident films the girl fanatically hitting her head with a stone until people rescue her out. So far, there are no visuals to support her claims of being harassed and abused by the dog beater.