West Bengal: MoS and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur to meet PM Modi and Home MInister Amit Shah after budget session

Kolkata: MoS and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur to give a report on demand of Matua and also about dissent leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before leaving for the national capital for the budget session, Thakur said he will hold a meeting with the central leaders after the budget session scheduled on February 1.

“Everything will be sorted soon. I will hold meetings with the central leaders but after the budget session. Not just about Matua’s demand of CAA but also about the dissent leaders. Those who are suspended have done BJP for over 30 years. Where will they go? They are the dedicated workers of BJP,” said Thakur at the airport.

Meanwhile, suspended BJP leader Ritesh Tiwari on Sunday said that he doesn’t have anything against state chief Sukanta Majumdar.

“Though Majumdar is new to politics but he is an educated man and is being misled by certain people for their personal gains. The situation will soon change for betterment. I am hopeful that under Majumdar we can make our party stronger,” said Tiwari.

Slamming party general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty, Tiwari said that he had connection with the Left Front for which the CPI (M) had become the second party after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

“Not just did Virtual Chakraborty misled his own party men but had always supported CPI (M) for which they had emerged second after KMC polls pushing BJP in third position,” mentioned the suspended BJP leader.

Urging every booth level worker to stay ‘united’ with the saffron camp, Tiwari claimed that ‘in no circumstances a worker should leave the party’.

Reacting to Tiwari’s comment, Majumdar said that whatever Tiwari had said is his personal views.

“Tiwari had said what he had to. But even I am hopeful that the situation will soon change,” stated the BJP state president also adding that he has ‘no clue’ of BJP Bongaon MP meeting with the central leadership.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:10 PM IST