 Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEx-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO

Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners Lodged In Jails Outside UT - VIDEO

Mehbooba Mufti raised slogans of “Bail, not Jail”, accusing the government of denying basic constitutional rights to detainees from the region, many of whom, according to her, have spent years in prison without fair or timely trials.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&amp;K) Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday led a peaceful protest in Srinagar demanding the return of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside the UT.

Mehbooba Mufti raised slogans of “Bail, not Jail”, accusing the government of denying basic constitutional rights to detainees from the region, many of whom, according to her, have spent years in prison without fair or timely trials.

The protest was attended by PDP workers and supporters. Party spokesperson said the protest was aimed to draw attention to what the party described as systemic injustices faced by Kashmiri detainees and the urgent need for prison and judicial reforms.

“The protest was not just about relocation, but about restoring dignity, fairness, and legal safeguards for all prisoners.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO

“The party reiterated that prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir should be lodged in local jails to ensure they have proper access to legal defence and their families.

Read Also
'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams...
article-image

“The distance from home severely impacts the prisoners’ right to a fair trial and emotional well-being due to limited family contact.

“The party demanded that all trials be conducted in a timely and efficient manner.

“The leadership stressed that 'justice delayed is justice denied', and prolonged pre-trial detention undermines the principle of liberty.

“The leaders also called for the mandatory production of accused individuals at every court hearing stating that this is fundamental to maintaining transparency and accountability in legal proceedings.

"One of the central points raised by the PDP was the need to uphold the principle of “bail, not jail,” which is enshrined in constitutional law but is often ignored in practice.

“They emphasised that denial of bail, especially in cases where trials are delayed or evidence is limited, results in avoidable suffering and violates basic legal rights”, the spokesperson said.

Mehbooba Mufti also demanded transparency in the grant of remission in life-term cases, and stressed that parole and furlough should be treated as legal rights rather than privileges and argued that medical bail must be recognised as a humanitarian necessity.

Read Also
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Urges LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak Out Against ‘Steady Disempowerment’...
article-image

Calling for the full implementation of jail manuals, she insisted that the dignity and rights of prisoners must be upheld without discrimination. The PDP chief warned that denying prisoners their rights only deepens alienation and mistrust.

The march ended peacefully with party leaders vowing to continue their campaign until the government addresses the plight of Kashmiri prisoners and brings them closer to their families.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without...

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...

Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry...

Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates IAF Group Captain & Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla - VIDEO

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates IAF Group Captain & Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla - VIDEO