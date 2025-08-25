 'Can President Make The PM Resign?': Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Constitutionality Of Bill Removing Tainted Ministers - VIDEO
The bills, currently referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, would enable removal of the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers if they face serious allegations and remain in detention for 30 consecutive days.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, August 25, criticised the bills recently introduced in Parliament that propose removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers under certain circumstances.

Speaking to PTI, the Hyderabad MP asked whether the President of India could legally compel a Prime Minister to resign.

‘Clashes with the Constitution’

Owaisi argued that the proposed legislation directly contradicts existing constitutional provisions. “We have stated in the Constitution that the President of India will be guided by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. This proposed bill is saying that the President can remove the Prime Minister. What is this? This clearly clashes with that article,” he told PTI.

Concerns Over State Autonomy

The AIMIM leader also expressed apprehension about the implications for state governments. “Where is the independence? You will be the ones controlling them... Just arrest four or five ministers and the government is gone,” he said, warning that the central government could misuse the proposed powers to topple state administrations.

During parliamentary debate last week, Owaisi accused the government of attempting to impose authoritarian measures through the legislation. “The bills violate the principle of separation of powers and undermine the right of the people to elect a government. This government is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death knell unleashed on the elected government,” he said.

The bills remain under scrutiny of the committee, with further discussion expected in the coming weeks.

