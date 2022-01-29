West Bengal: Coal scam accused Bikash Mishra admitted to SSKM hospital

Kolkata: Coal scam accused Bikash Mishra has been admitted to SSKM hospital on Saturday. A special CBI court in Asansol wrote a letter to the hospital seeking his discharge date.

It can be recalled that earlier last month when Mishra was arrested he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata and according to the hospital officials, Mishra was not fit and needed immediate liver transplant.

It is pertinent to mention that Mishra, brother of former Trinamool Congress leader and coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra, was given interim bail before it was cancelled by the court earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that Mishra was granted interim bail on health grounds as according to the private hospital where he was admitted in Kolkata claimed that Bikash needs an immediate liver transplant. The CBI pleaded to cancel his bail plea and got the court’s affirmation to arrest him. He was then taken to the hospital at Burdwan Correctional Home for treatment.

On January 27, Enforcement Directorate (ED), who is also probing this scam visited the city and raided ISPAT owner’s house and office to investigate for the same coal scam in the state.

According to ED sources, at least 100 crore rupees were siphoned through ISPAT in the coal scam in the state.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:47 PM IST