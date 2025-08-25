 TMC MLA Jiban Saha Scales Wall To Flee During ED Raid In West Bengal's Murshidabad; Arrested - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Jiban Saha | X/@ClearView_N

Murshidabad: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from the Burwan constituency, Jiban Krishna Saha, was arrested attempting to flee his residence on Monday during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at his house in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The arrest is part of the investigation into the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, as part of which the ED has been conducting coordinated raids across the state.

The agency has accused Saha of not cooperating during the investigation. During the raid, in a desperate attempt to elude ED officials, the lawmaker allegedly scaled over the boundary wall of his house and also threw his mobile phone into the bushes behind his house. However, he was nabbed by the ED officers and central forces in a nearby agricultural field. The phone has also been recovered.

Earlier in 2023, during another raid at Saha’s residence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) he had reportedly thrown two of his mobile phones into a pond.

BJP Hits Out At TMC

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya also reacted to the incident. Taking on X Malviya said, "TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s clownish Bollywood-style escape, leaping over walls and throwing his phone into a pond to dodge the ED, is nothing but a flop scene directed by Mamata Banerjee herself!"

"Every major scandal in the state bears the unmistakable fingerprints of Mamata Banerjee and her henchmen, who have turned scams into a full-time business," the post read.

Besides, searches were also conducted at the residence of the TMC MLA's personal assistant in Birbhum district.

Reportedly, Saha’s relatives’ house were also raided, including that of his in-laws in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad. In Birbhum, a search was conducted at the home of Maya Saha, Jiban Saha’s maternal aunt and a Trinamool councillor from Ward 9 in Sainthia municipality.

