 Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
A major controversy has emerged in Gujarat’s corporate and real estate sectors after Paras Patel, former Managing Director of Praveg Limited, filed a ₹100 crore defamation case against Praveg’s promoter, Harsh Vishnubhai Patel, who is the son of the company’s current chairman, Vishnubhai V. Patel.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute | File Photo

Dispute Linked To Jagatpur Real Estate Venture

The dispute reportedly began in connection with V Square Project, Jagatpur, Ahmedabad—where Paras Patel and Harsh Vishnubhai Patel are partners in a real-estate development venture named Moneyplant Highstreet.

Internal Rift Escalates Into Legal Clash

According to sources, internal differences and allegations of mismanagement in this partnership have escalated into a full-blown legal battle, now spilling over into Praveg Limited’s public image.

article-image

Market Reaction Reflects Investor Concerns

Following the news of the defamation suit, investor sentiment turned cautious, leading to a decline of over 10 percent in Praveg Limited’s share price within a short time. Market observers say the situation reflects growing concern among shareholders about ongoing promoter-level conflicts.

