 Video Of Nurses Thrashing Man For Harassing Staff At Dehradun’s CMI Hospital Goes Viral
So far, neither the hospital administration nor the nursing staff has lodged any formal complaint with the police regarding the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
A shocking incident of harassment has come to light from CMI Hospital in Dehradun, where a middle-aged man allegedly misbehaved with the nursing staff. A video of the incident, showing nurses thrashing the accused inside the hospital premises, has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the man was a relative of a patient admitted to the hospital. During the night, he allegedly made repeated attempts to harass several nurses and passed lewd remarks at them. The harassment reportedly continued for some time despite warnings from the staff.

Unable to tolerate his behaviour any longer, the nurses confronted the man and beat him up. In the viral video, the man can be seen apologizing repeatedly to the staff while being thrashed.

So far, neither the hospital administration nor the nursing staff has lodged any formal complaint with the police regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many social media users praising the nurses for standing up against harassment.

