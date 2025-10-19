Karnataka High Court Directs RSS To File Fresh Application For Flag March In Chitthapur, Orders Government To Consider

Karnataka High Court | Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the RSS, which was denied flag march in Chitthapur, the home constituency of minister Priyank Kharge, to make a fresh application to the Kalaburgi DC over holding the flag march on Nov 2.

The Karnataka High Court Kalaburgi bench judge Justice MGS Kamal, who took up the emergency petition hearing filed by the RSS on Sunday has asked the RSS to submit the copy of the same application to Chitthapur Tahashildar as well as the police officers.

Before adjourning the hearing to Oct 24, the Court has directed the Karnataka government to consider the application of the RSS.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Tahashildaar had cited 12 reasons to refuse permission for RSS flag march at Chitthapur. The reasons included, not specifying the number of people from outside Chitthapur participating in the flag march and the number of speakers, whether there would be usage of lathis during flag march and so on.

However, in the court, the Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said that the permission was denied since another organisation called `Bhim Army' also had sought permission to hold a march in Chitthapur. Since the police could not handle two functions at the same time, the permission was denied, he said.

However, the RSS advocate Arun Shyam argued that the government's sole aim was to curb the RSS activities and the law and order had nothing to do with denying permission.

Justice Kamal sought to know under what rules the permission was denied and who was the competent authority to give permission, for which the government did not have an answer. At this point, Justice Kamal noted that the court was hearing a case without proper rules.

When Justice Kamal suggested if RSS could hold flag marches on another date, initially RSS advocate protested. Later, he said that the organisation was ready to hold a flag march on Nov 2.

Without passing any order, Justice Kamal asked the RSS to make a fresh application to DC, giving all the details cited in the denial letter by the Tahashildar and submit a copy of the same application to Tahashildar and the police. The court also directed the government to consider the RSS application.

