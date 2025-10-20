Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries | File Photo

Jaipur: The death toll in the Jaisalmer bus fire that happened a week ago continues to rise. Another woman burned in the accident succumbed to her injuries late Sunday night, bringing the total number of fatalities in the accident to 25, while two are still on ventilators.

The deceased woman's two sons and a daughter have already died in the accident, while her husband remains critical in a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Imamat’s Family Devastated by Tragedy

Imamat (30), who suffered severe burns in the October 14 accident that killed 20 people, was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur. She suffered 85 percent burns and died battling for her life on Sunday late at night. Imamat's three children, Irfan, Yunus, and Haseena, have already died in the accident, while her husband, Peer Mohammad, who also sustained burns, is undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad.

Hospital Authorities Confirm Critical Cases

Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Fateh Singh stated that two patients are still on ventilators while six are undergoing treatment under the supervision of a special team.

Bus Caught Fire Near Thaiyat Village

The Jaisalmer bus fire incident occurred on 14 October, near Thaiyat village, approximately 10 kilometers from Jaisalmer. A private air-conditioned sleeper bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 passengers and injuries to 15 others.