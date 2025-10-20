Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Files Nomination From Karakat Seat - VIDEO

Jyoti Singh | X

Patna, October 20: In a surprising political move, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh has officially entered the political arena. Jyoti filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly seat on Monday. Her surprising move has created a buzz in both the political and Bhojpuri film circles.

As per election updates, the nomination process for 122 assembly seats in Bihar’s second phase concluded today. Meanwhile, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase covering 121 seats has already ended.

Jyoti Singh’s Social Media Post

Earlier in the day, Jyoti Singh took to her Instagram account to seek public opinion about entering politics. In her earlier post, she wrote, "Divine people of Karakat, Today, I am in a state of confusion and don’t know what to do. I even tried to find out people’s opinions over the phone - 50 percent were positive, and 50 percent were negative. Now, I’m not sure what decision to take."

She further added, "As I have always made my decisions after consulting all of you, I will not take any step this time without asking you first. Tomorrow, I will come among you with a question in my heart. I hope you will give me your advice and answer - just as you would to your own daughter or daughter-in-law."

She also said, "Whether I should contest the election or not - that decision I leave to you, the people of Karakat, who have always been and will always remain sacred and respected to me. Your daughter and daughter-in-law, Jyoti."

Files Nomination From Karakat

Earlier in the day she shared another post announcing her decision to the public. She said, “Namaste, divine people of Karakat! With your immense love and support, I have filed my nomination from Karakat 213. This step is the voice of people’s trust and hope. Your support is my greatest strength. Let’s come together and bring a new change - Yours, Jyoti Singh.”

She also mentioned the details of her nomination event which was held near Tenduni Chowk, Dumraon Road, Kali Mandir at 10 AM.

Politically Motivated Drama

Pawan Singh earlier alleged that Jyoti Singh created drama at his residence, demanding a ticket for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Jyoti has also demanded Rs 30 crore alimony from the actor as their legal fight continues in the court.

Bihar Election Dates

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be conducted in two phases, with polling scheduled for November 6 and November 11 and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. The elections will decide the fate of 243 assembly seats across the state. With several high-profile candidates and new faces entering the fray, including Jyoti Singh from Karakat, the Bihar elections are expected to witness intense political competition and high voter turnout.