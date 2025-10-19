 Video: Days After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Clean-Yamuna Promise, Toxic Foam Seen Floating On River At Kalindi Kunj
Video: Days After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Clean-Yamuna Promise, Toxic Foam Seen Floating On River At Kalindi Kunj

The Opposition in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took a jibe at the Delhi Chief Minister over her alleged claim that the “Yamuna water is clean.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj. | ANI

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that women observing the Chhath festival this year would be able to offer prayers to the Sun God in the Yamuna River free from filth and froth, toxic foam was once again seen floating on the river at Kalindi Kunj.

A video shared by news agency ANI on Sunday morning showed layers of toxic foam floating on the Yamuna. Another video shared by the agency showed anti-foaming spray being used to reduce the accumulation of foam in the river at Kalindi Kunj.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The same chemical that was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is now being sprayed by the current one. The government is lying when it says the Yamuna is clean. If Rekha Gupta claims that the water in the Yamuna is clean, I challenge her and Parvesh Verma to come with me and drink a litre of Yamuna water. Then I’ll be convinced that the Yamuna is indeed clean.”

This comes two days after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta made a statement on Thursday, after inspectiong the preparations fro Chhath at the Kalindi Kunj Ghat saying, "This is the same place where, under the AAP government, devotees had to stand in polluted, froth-filled water to offer prayers. Now, under the BJP government's efforts, you can see clean water flowing in the Yamuna. There is no filth or foam."

