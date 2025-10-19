 Bihar: Car Overturns Near Patna Airport Terminal; No Casualties Reported (Video)
In Bihar, a car overturned near Patna Airport’s departure terminal on Saturday, but no casualties were reported. The driver said he briefly lost consciousness before the crash. Separately, a tragic boat accident in East Champaran’s Sikrahna River claimed three lives. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Patna (Bihar): A car overturned near the departure terminal building of Patna Airport on Saturday, officials confirmed, with no casualties reported.

Speaking to ANI, the car driver said he suddenly felt his eyes were closed before the crash.

"I was at a speed of around 10 to 20 kmph. I felt like someone came and closed my eyes all of a sudden. That's how this happened... I have been driving all my life, but such an incident had never happened to me," he said.

More details awaited.

About Another Incident

Earlier on Sunday, a tragic incident occurred in the East Champaran district, Bihar, where three passengers lost their lives after a boat overturned in the Sikrahna River near the Lakhaura police station area.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar CM expressed grief over a tragic boat accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

In a post on X on Sunday, Nitish Kumar wrote, "The boat accident in the Sikrahna River in the Lakhaura police station area of East Champaran district, resulting in the death of 3 people, is tragic."

