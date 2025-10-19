UP: 5-Year-Old Girl's Presence Of Mind Saves Mother Who Consumed Poison In Mirzapur

In a remarkable display of presence of mind, a five-year-old girl saved her mother’s life in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Saturday. According to reports, a woman from Gopalpur Purva Tenduiya village under the jurisdiction of the Madihan police station in Mirzapur consumed poison around 4 pm on Friday. Her five-year-old daughter dialed 1090 and informed the police about the incident, prompting swift action from the authorities.

The woman, identified as Arti, wife of Babanandan, allegedly consumed poison following a family dispute. She collapsed and became unconscious soon after. Seeing her mother motionless, the brave girl picked up a phone, dialed 1090, and informed the receiver about her mother’s condition.

As soon as the information was received, a police team rushed to the spot. With the help of the 112 emergency service, the police took Arti to the Madihan Community Health Centre (CHC). Station House Officer (SHO) Balmukund Mishra said that under the Mission Shakti campaign, the girl had learned about the helpline number, which enabled her to make the quick call and save her mother’s life.

SHO Mishra had recently informed students about various helpline numbers during a Mission Shakti awareness programme at Om Sai Janata Janardan Intermediate College, Kalwari. The girl made use of that very information to save her mother.

During the operation, Madihan SHO Balmukund Mishra, Sub-Inspector Brijesh Singh, and Head Constable Rambali Singh Yadav were present at the scene. Locals praised the girl’s courage and the police’s prompt response.