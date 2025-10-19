'We Must Liberate From Foreign Influence To Access Our Knowledge Tradition': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | X @ANI

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Indians must liberate themselves from the "foreign influence" of "Macaulay Knowledge System" to access and understand the importance of the country's own knowledge tradition.

Addressing a gathering during the release of a 'Arya Yug' Volume in Mumbai, Bhagwat argued that all Indians have received education under the Macaulay Knowledge System, and thus, "our minds and intellects became foreign".

"We weren't educated in the Indian system. We were educated in the Macaulay Knowledge System (MKS). Our origins, foundation and our intellect for the pursuit of knowledge were formed accordingly. They say we were colonised. We are Indians, but our minds and intellects became foreign. We must completely free ourselves from that foreign influence. Only then will we be able to access our knowledge tradition, understand its importance," Bhagwat said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "We weren't educated in the Indian system. We were educated in the Macaulay Knowledge System at MKS. Our origins, foundation and our intellect for the pursuit of knowledge were formed in the same way... They say we were… pic.twitter.com/2KYnKyvLFx — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

"In the meantime, if the rest of the world has made some progress. We should understand the secret of their progress and evaluate it. We should be able to accept what is good and discard what is useless," he added.

Furthermore, Bhagwat said that the world witnessed through "Jnanendriyas" (sensory organs through which we perceive the knowledge of the world) was also based on directions that come from the human mind. He added that one must go beyond "physical brain" in order to perceive the "truth".

"Modern science has also come to the conclusion that what we see from our Jnanendriyas (five sensory organs) is based on directions that come from our mind. However, what we see in actuality is not true. We, humans, see seven colours. I am a veterinarian and I know that a dog can only see two colours and a chicken only sees three colours," Bhagwat said.

"A dog would disagree with a human over how many colours they see. We can't know what the truth is unless we go beyond our physical brain. Modern science says we can" Bhagwat added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)