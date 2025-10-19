 Rajasthan News: Jaipur SOG Seizes ₹43.24 Lakh In Fake Currency, 5 Arrested In Major Crackdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan News: Jaipur SOG Seizes ₹43.24 Lakh In Fake Currency, 5 Arrested In Major Crackdown

Rajasthan News: Jaipur SOG Seizes ₹43.24 Lakh In Fake Currency, 5 Arrested In Major Crackdown

During this raid, the police team found counterfeit currency and notes printed on paper sheets worth ₹23 lakh and ₹18 lakh, respectively. The police have arrested Shankarlal Chaudhary, Rajendra Chaudhary, Manoj alias Ganpati Bishnoi, Balkaran alias Baldev Bishnoi, and Madanlal Sinwar in the case.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Jaipur SOG Seizes ₹43.24 Lakh In Fake Currency, 5 Arrested In Major Crackdown | Representational

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) has seized counterfeit currency worth ₹43.24 lakh (432.4 million rupees) from the Narayan Vihar police station area of Jaipur and arrested five culprits. The notes recovered from the culprits were found with security features such as watermarks and threads. Police claimed it as the biggest crackdown on counterfeit currency.

Deputy Inspector General of Jaipur Paris Deshmukh said that five culprits have been arrested with a large quantity of counterfeit Indian currency.

During this raid, the police team found counterfeit currency and notes printed on paper sheets worth ₹23 lakh and ₹18 lakh, respectively. The police have arrested Shankarlal Chaudhary, Rajendra Chaudhary, Manoj alias Ganpati Bishnoi, Balkaran alias Baldev Bishnoi, and Madanlal Sinwar in the case.

Read Also
Diwali Joy Without The Stress: How To Celebrate And Still Feel Peaceful
article-image

The culprits had formed an organized gang to circulate counterfeit currency. A paper cutter, a wooden frame used to print watermarks, a scale, two square-shaped transparent glasses for cutting notes, and the scraps left after cutting notes from paper sheets were recovered from them.

FPJ Shorts
White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park
White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park
'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar
'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video
Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My Friend, Lilah'
Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My Friend, Lilah'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park

White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

'Fired Bullets At Devotees...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tears Into SP, Congress Over Ram Mandir -VIDEO

'Fired Bullets At Devotees...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tears Into SP, Congress Over Ram Mandir -VIDEO

Air India To Operate Special Milan-Delhi Flight To Bring Home Stranded Passengers

Air India To Operate Special Milan-Delhi Flight To Bring Home Stranded Passengers