Rajasthan News: Jaipur SOG Seizes ₹43.24 Lakh In Fake Currency, 5 Arrested In Major Crackdown

Jaipur SOG Seizes ₹43.24 Lakh In Fake Currency, 5 Arrested In Major Crackdown | Representational

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) has seized counterfeit currency worth ₹43.24 lakh (432.4 million rupees) from the Narayan Vihar police station area of Jaipur and arrested five culprits. The notes recovered from the culprits were found with security features such as watermarks and threads. Police claimed it as the biggest crackdown on counterfeit currency.

Deputy Inspector General of Jaipur Paris Deshmukh said that five culprits have been arrested with a large quantity of counterfeit Indian currency.

During this raid, the police team found counterfeit currency and notes printed on paper sheets worth ₹23 lakh and ₹18 lakh, respectively. The police have arrested Shankarlal Chaudhary, Rajendra Chaudhary, Manoj alias Ganpati Bishnoi, Balkaran alias Baldev Bishnoi, and Madanlal Sinwar in the case.

Read Also Diwali Joy Without The Stress: How To Celebrate And Still Feel Peaceful

The culprits had formed an organized gang to circulate counterfeit currency. A paper cutter, a wooden frame used to print watermarks, a scale, two square-shaped transparent glasses for cutting notes, and the scraps left after cutting notes from paper sheets were recovered from them.