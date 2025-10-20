 PM Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant With Navy Personnel – Video
PM Modi celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel aboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa. He praised the ship’s power and the bravery of soldiers. At 262m and 45,000 tonnes, Vikrant exemplifies “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” with advanced automation and capacity for 30 aircraft, highlighting India’s naval prowess.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant With Navy Personnel – Video | X @narendramodi

Panaji (Goa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visted the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar this year.

PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel.

"Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address to the soldiers.

The 262 mtr long INS Vikrant has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and advanced than her predecessor. The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totaling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots. Built at an overall cost of close to Rs. 20,000 Crs, the project has been progressed in three Phases of contract between MoD and CSL, concluded in May 2007, Dec 2014 and Oct 2019 respectively.

The ship's keel was laid in Feb 2009, followed by launching in Aug 2013. With an overall indigenous content of 76%, IAC is a perfect example of the nation's quest for "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" and provides thrust to Government's 'Make in India' initiative. With the delivery of Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier.

Vikrant has been built with high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, and has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft. The ship would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

Last year PM Modi celebrated Diwali with armed forces near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

