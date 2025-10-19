Kerala Lottery Result: October 19, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-25 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-25 will be declared today, Sunday, October 19, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-25 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-25 for Sunday, 19-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MD 718692 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: MAHESH M V

Agency No.: S 2255

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 718692 MB 718692

MC 718692 ME 718692

MF 718692 MG 718692

MH 718692 MJ 718692

MK 718692 ML 718692 MM 718692

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MA 867598 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: SANTHOSH N V

Agency No.: K 9454

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

ME 341380 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SHIVA KUMAR C

Agency No.: P 5091

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1069 1231 1597 2205 2281 3660 3802 3943 4058 4536 4827 4991 5046 6116 7288 7334 8330 8887 9866

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0763 2162 7358 7658 8170 9726

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0163 1403 1536 1696 1734 2226 2777 3106 3134 3898 4197 4311 4734 4790 4941 5138 5328 5837 6006 6161 6808 7270 7755 7845 9257

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0086 0104 0234 0418 0533 0592 0789 0795 0812 0872 1088 1234 1261 1449 1955 2385 2497 2557 3017 3176 3197 3395 3472 3784 4142 4276 4324 4331 4371 4501 4522 4554 4686 4788 5145 5158 5393 5466 5478 5639 5711 6431 6436 6556 6618 6640 6688 6858 7149 7207 7215 7266 7387 7793 7870 7937 7960 8011 8111 8307 8334 8427 8483 8686 8777 8782 8823 8847 9032 9211 9312 9334 9495 9571 9744 9947

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0058 0098 0122 0499 0529 0618 0706 0728 0770 0783 0796 0938 0942 0980 0983 1022 1029 1297 1508 1765 1823 1885 1983 2095 2215 2240 2359 2400 2653 2825 3039 3090 3345 3409 3433 3466 3544 3670 3788 3913 3942 3956 4042 4087 4202 4271 4430 4593 4820 4971 5242 5449 5477 5652 5669 5761 5802 5852 5935 6008 6546 6619 6672 6866 6979 7157 7159 7193 7222 7249 7379 7863 7939 8135 8162 8454 8523 8570 8676 8813 8850 8900 9221 9245 9298 9381 9467 9476 9564 9678 9964 9973

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0004 0012 0091 0114 0169 0176 0294 0313 0376 0400 0402 0415 0522 0666 0724 0822 0926 0965 1102 1208 1221 1288 1317 1375 1490 1504 1646 1817 1837 1857 1865 1904 1946 2058 2068 2185 2218 2233 2377 2459 2628 2633 2728 2756 2813 2839 2904 2911 2945 2960 3005 3058 3060 3131 3143 3183 3252 3426 3435 3481 3542 3703 3790 3941 3977 4089 4104 4105 4143 4146 4263 4275 4377 4421 4559 4565 4615 4739 4771 4861 5021 5070 5072 5132 5137 5152 5381 5402 5531 5594 5647 5819 5868 5903 5963 5993 6032 6069 6125 6314 6371 6382 6459 6502 6547 6569 6702 7264 7290 7325 7397 7420 7647 7693 7905 7934 7956 8094 8149 8206 8270 8320 8335 8381 8723 8733 8908 8930 8980 8989 9042 9083 9116 9145 9156 9171 9202 9263 9324 9360 9397 9416 9417 9581 9591 9608 9709 9849 9883 9886

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-25: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.