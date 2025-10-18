Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025 - Karunya KR-727 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The Kerala Karunya KR-727 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, October 18 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-727 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KV 708982 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: NISHA MOL

Agency No.: T 10809

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 708982 KO 708982

KP 708982 KR 708982

KS 708982 KT 708982

KU 708982 KW 708982

KX 708982 KY 708982 KZ 708982

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KY 825823 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SALIM N

Agency No.: Q 3547

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KT 543329 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JOSE P M

Agency No.: E 5112

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0033 0247 1032 1103 1941 3504 3510 5035 5692 6680 6709 7776 7797 8060 8223 8929 9737 9746 9915

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

5046 6705 7369 8062 9266 9941

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0232 0672 0728 0734 1359 1471 2042 2091 2164 2228 2333 2594 2807 2977 3281 3409 3619 3783 4015 4172 4835 5368 6670 7540 9994

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0236 0780 0988 1039 1058 1150 1183 1236 1450 1536 1641 1676 1682 1849 2122 2224 2315 2500 2640 2647 2790 2795 2799 3014 3038 3137 3182 3214 3928 4134 4302 4398 4406 5028 5095 5131 5208 5244 5256 5276 5323 5411 5485 5498 5582 5630 5769 5791 6302 6319 6337 6427 6505 6577 7048 7168 7249 7262 7290 8120 8213 8579 8620 8886 8981 9296 9485 9496 9571 9644 9761 9816 9827 9899 9923 9977

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0141 0522 0582 0606 0678 1116 1205 1356 1357 1367 1372 1382 1532 1601 1692 1728 1791 1855 1989 1999 2162 2510 2522 2563 2856 3088 3150 3192 3274 3297 3578 3729 3825 3908 3934 4137 4192 4441 4507 4623 4693 4744 4799 4848 4912 5080 5346 5479 5635 5878 5908 6122 6190 6218 6245 6254 6495 6609 6742 6789 6870 6949 6996 7021 7132 7155 7180 7234 7253 7517 7542 7562 7595 7833 7876 7991 8454 8641 8857 8862 8884 8907 8934 9140 9358 9423 9443 9489 9493 9552 9579 9729

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0178 0212 0225 0385 0708 0730 0897 0940 1017 1043 1242 1296 1362 1385 1427 1490 1503 1587 1731 1854 1882 2060 2134 2194 2262 2310 2355 2370 2407 2537 2579 2622 2650 2784 2797 2905 2946 3241 3288 3319 3353 3442 3512 3574 3600 3643 3777 3883 3898 3991 4122 4191 4317 4386 4439 4446 4483 4648 4723 4740 4750 4760 4773 4794 4960 4985 5199 5237 5332 5516 5590 5600 5673 5684 5706 5787 5831 5879 5947 5994 6025 6065 6079 6112 6132 6139 6361 6393 6548 6592 6649 6749 6766 6814 6847 6891 6893 6905 6948 6972 7099 7344 7356 7383 7487 7492 7499 7501 7503 7541 7671 7712 7803 7812 7921 7929 8065 8075 8113 8148 8251 8277 8302 8382 8657 8858 8863 8983 9065 9070 9086 9102 9219 9396 9406 9444 9469 9491 9595 9716 9736 9809 9819 9984

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.