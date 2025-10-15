Kerala Lottery Result: October 15, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-22 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-22 will be announced today, Wednesday, October 15 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-21 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-22 for Wednesday, 15-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DY 867458 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: P V VALSA RAJAN

Agency No.: C 4164

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DN 867458 DO 867458

DP 867458 DR 867458

DS 867458 DT 867458

DU 867458 DV 867458

DW 867458 DX 867458 DZ 867458

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DP 763537 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: K HARIHARAN

Agency No.: M 2517

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DS 126913 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SHINEESH

Agency No.: R 8315

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0123 0532 0677 1276 3020 3192 3423 4580 4682 4930 5016 5803 5850 5856 5966 6343 6970 8428 9594

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0773 1297 2021 3042 8243 8543

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0529 1426 2258 3247 3327 3482 3974 4102 4147 4327 4920 4926 5236 5688 5755 6019 6123 6342 6795 7213 7592 8069 8225 8241 9931

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0027 0037 0187 0505 0526 0590 0645 0737 1106 1163 1202 1203 1217 1222 1247 1312 1313 1379 2071 2313 2421 2586 2694 2739 3204 3263 3266 3860 3897 4159 4215 4392 4647 4720 4784 5258 5283 5437 5518 5556 5570 5584 5822 6075 6308 6538 6572 6678 6734 6884 6903 7135 7237 7350 7550 7554 7772 7780 7951 8054 8217 8738 8758 8779 8783 8956 9006 9033 9072 9294 9317 9352 9492 9495 9796 9824

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0017 0368 0418 0452 0479 0491 0549 0647 0657 1178 1189 1364 1388 1394 1629 1694 1906 1925 1934 2067 2096 2319 2337 2460 2533 2653 2684 2896 3383 3531 3549 3554 3562 3771 3781 4038 4112 4302 4372 4471 4500 4502 4517 4553 4595 4853 4995 5026 5097 5200 5307 5324 5439 5689 5742 6070 6096 6151 6198 6388 6429 6486 6700 6803 6912 7012 7094 7193 7203 7228 7244 7363 7424 7568 7603 7617 7659 7827 7898 7922 8171 8443 8617 8724 8922 8986 9122 9167 9357 9463 9552 9670 9776 9890 9984 9985

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0007 0111 0185 0201 0233 0275 0348 0451 0492 0558 0624 0716 0728 0786 0894 0895 0898 1105 1306 1368 1400 1535 1564 1782 1804 1850 1854 1857 1919 1923 1951 2031 2078 2105 2152 2190 2277 2286 2291 2305 2485 2547 2548 2550 2589 2669 2795 2800 2825 2884 3002 3051 3144 3248 3299 3391 3561 3622 3710 3750 3830 3870 3900 3923 3924 3953 4012 4137 4155 4208 4311 4365 4388 4398 4437 4446 4520 4525 4621 4639 4646 4681 4753 4819 4875 4911 4915 4925 5055 5129 5157 5330 5333 5363 5550 5640 5735 5863 5919 6030 6052 6062 6398 6563 6670 6675 6714 6756 6767 7278 7297 7307 7348 7479 7484 7675 7761 7770 7776 7834 7969 8053 8263 8572 8589 8615 8650 8677 8700 8721 8926 8945 9005 9470 9602 9623 9782 9927

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.