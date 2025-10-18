Youth Forcefully 'Kisses, Molests' Woman On Road In UP’s Bijnor; Case Registered - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@bstvlive

Bijnor: A case of molestation has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the scene. The incident took place on Wednesday (15 October) at around 4:00 PM.

Based on the complaint received, a case has been reportedly registered against the accused under relevant sections at the Najibabad police station. Police have identified the accused and are currently working to nab the accused.

The CCTV footage shows the accused and the victim walking through an alleyway. Suddenly, the man holds the woman's neck. The man can then be seen forcefully kissing her for a few seconds before walking away in the same direction from which he entered the alley.

The woman’s body language suggests she was shocked and stunned by the incident.

The video has gone viral on social media. Reacting to the viral video, UP Congress said,"In Bijnor, a rogue molested a young woman right on the street. No fear of the law, no dread of the government—this is Baba Ji's so-called "Ram Rajya." Shameful!"

Bijnor Police Reacts

Bijnor police has also reacted to the video on X. "A case has been registered at Najibabad Police Station under relevant sections. Necessary action is underway," the post read.

Earlier on Monday, a video of a group of men harassing a burqa-clad girl and her male friend from a different religion in Bijnor surfaced online . Reportedly, the girl and her friend had come from tuition and were standing on a road when the group arrived and questioned the girl for standing with a Hindu boy.

In the video, when questioned by the group as to why they were standing together, the girl could be heard saying, "Yeh mera bhai hai (He is my brother)". However, a person in the group said, "Kahaan se Bhaiya hai, yeh Hindu hai tu Muslim hai." Which roughly translates to, "how can he be your brother, he is a Hindu and you are a Muslim."