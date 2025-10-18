 Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
A day after discussion in the cabinet over curbing RSS activities in the State, the Congress government has aggressively come down on the RSS. While the government has suspended a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in a RSS function, the police have pulled down all the arrangements made by the RSS for a flag march at Chitthapur, the home constituency of minister Priyank Kharge.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Priyank Kharge | PTI

Bengaluru, Oct 18: A day after discussion in the cabinet over curbing RSS activities in the State, the Congress government has aggressively come down on the RSS.

While the government has suspended a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in a RSS function, the police have pulled down all the arrangements made by the RSS for a flag march at Chitthapur, the home constituency of minister Priyank Kharge.

Flag March Halted After Kharge’s Remarks

After Priyank Kharge went ballistic against the RSS, the RSS had decided to stage a flag march to commemorate the centenary of the organisation foundation. Some RSS members had taken permission from the Chitthapur Municipality and paid the prescribed fee for tying buntings, erecting posters and hoisting Bhagavat Dhwaja. On Friday night, the police removed all the arrangements made for the flag march and pulled down the Bhagavat Dhwaja.

Priyank Kharge Defends Action

Defending the police action, Priyank Kharge said "that is no National flag and the police have removed it. If they want to use any government places for their activities, let them take permission from the competent authorities and pay the prescribed fee for it. Let them show the receipts for paying the fee,'' he said.

PDO Suspended For Attending RSS Function

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in the RSS function. K P Praveen Kumar had participated in the centenary celebration of the RSS at Lingasugur, Raichur district.

Commissioner Cites Misconduct

The Panchayat Raj Commissioner Arundhati Chandrashekhar has issued the suspension notice saying that the `conduct was unbecoming of a government servant.'

Also Watch:

Karnataka BJP Leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal Urges CM Siddaramaiah To Ban Namaz In Public Places
article-image

Praveen Kumar, the PDO of Rodalabanda Gram Panchayat was earlier the personal assistant of former BJP MLA Manappa Vajjal.The Raichur Zilla Panchayat has been asked to submit a report if Praveen Kumar had attended the function in the RSS `Gana Vesha' (uniform) or not.

