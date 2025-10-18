 Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 18, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

FPJ Shorts
Diwali Holidays Snarl Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway; Routes To Bengaluru, Nashik, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar & Ahilyanagar Jammed - VIDEOS
Diwali Holidays Snarl Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway; Routes To Bengaluru, Nashik, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar & Ahilyanagar Jammed - VIDEOS
'Collab Of The Century': Squid Game Actor Lee Jung Jae's Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral; Fans Can't Keep Calm
'Collab Of The Century': Squid Game Actor Lee Jung Jae's Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral; Fans Can't Keep Calm
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Removes 16 Illegal Hoardings, 82 Kiosks In City-Wide Drive
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Removes 16 Illegal Hoardings, 82 Kiosks In City-Wide Drive

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar...

Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar...

Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’...

Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’...

Bihar Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Files Nomination From Chhapra Seat; Check Net...

Bihar Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Files Nomination From Chhapra Seat; Check Net...