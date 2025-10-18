Karnataka BJP Leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal Urges CM Siddaramaiah To Ban Namaz In Public Places

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal | Twitter

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka cabinet took a decision to ban activities of private organisations in public places, expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal has asked the Chief Minister to ban Namaz on public roads and government places without prior permission.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yatnal said that not including Namaz would not only be selective targeting of certain organisations, but also be violation of fundamental rights of other citizen.

The letter stated that, in the light of recent government decision, restricting private organisations and the non governmental organizations from using government properties, educational institutions and public spaces for private or institutional purposes, it is essential that the same principle of neutrality and fairness be uniformly enforced across all sections of the society.

We have seen people offering Namaz on public roads and government premises without obtaining due permission from the competent authorities. Such activities cause obstruction to vehicular and pedestrian movements, inconvenience to public and endangering the pedestrians, thereby violating the citizen's fundamental rights of free movement and safety guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Permitting such practices of and restricting other organisations' activities amounts to selective enforcement and undermines the credibility of the government, the letter noted.

Requesting the Chief Minister to issue suitable directions to all the Deputy Police Commissioners and DCs across the State, Yatnal urged to issue an order under Karnataka Police Act.